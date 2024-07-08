TWO men have appeared in court after being charged with MOT fraud.
Darren Anthony Hoare, 38, and Stephen Arthur John White, 61, both of Cwmbran, face a number of alleged offences.
Hoare is accused of issuing MOT certificates without performing MOT tests 14 times.
White is alleged to have offered to supply MOT system access codes knowing they would used in the course of or in connection with fraud on nine different occasions.
The prosecuting authority, the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency, claims they broke the law between June 2, 2023 and September 15, 2023.
The defendants first appeared at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court and are due to appear in the crown court later this month on July 25.
Hoare, of Farlays, Coed Eva and White, of Thorncliffe Way, St Dials, were both granted unconditional bail.
