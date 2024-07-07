Sama Play Café, located on Fallowfield Drive in Lliswerry in Newport, opened its doors to parents and their children on Saturday, June 29.

Hafsah Sana, owner of the unique concept, said the idea for the Play Café stemmed from a need for a place to take children in Newport and the surrounding areas, which is different from traditional soft play sites which Ms Sana explains "can be overwhelming at busy times."

Sama Play Café in Lliswerry in Newport. (Image: Sama Play Café)

Ms Sana, 31, added: "I really wanted somewhere I could sit down with a cuppa and cake, whilst my daughter played safely in an enclosed place and I could have a moment of peace.

"After visiting some play cafés in bigger cities such as London and Bristol, I had the idea to open one in Newport, realising there was no play café in South Wales at all."

Ms Sana said she left her career in the NHS as a children's nurse and health visitor to open the concept café, which she claims is the only one of its kind in South Wales, where she can also use her professional background "to offer relevant parenting classes, workshops and baby groups within my space alongside open play."

Children using chalk board (Image: Sama Play Café)

"For 2 years this was just a daydream, but I then started working with the Princes Trust and after lots of research and planning, I was able to bring this dream to life," said the Play Café owner.

Ms Sana added: "I worked really hard with my business mentor to apply for a business grant from the Prince's Trust which I put together with my own savings to open at the end of June 2024."

She said the site "needed a lot of work" as she spent two months renovating the space, filming the renovation, and sharing it on social media, which has so far gained online recognition.

Play area for children (Image: Sama Play Café)

So, how does Ms Sana feel after being open for more than a week?

The Sama Play Café owner, said: "We have now been open for a week and have been really appreciative of all the reactions and positive feedback we've had from customers so far."

What can parents and carers expect from Sama Play Cafe?





Parents and carers can take their children aged 0-5 years to the café to play with the toys, including toys which allow children to use their imagination and play instinctively.

To make sure the space remains calm and not overwhelming for certain children with different needs, the space offers limited capacity at one time with 15 people (children and adults) due to health and safety.

Brownies at the café by Newport-based baker, Queen Bakes (Image: Sama Play Café)

Ms Sana has also said there is a small café area at the back of the store, where she will be selling drinks and cakes from Newport-based baker, Queen Bakes.

In the future, the café hopes to introduce a food menu with breakfast and lunch options for adults and children, with a "baby-led weaning option for babies aged 6 months to 1 year."

Hafsah Sana said this is important to her because "as a Health Visitor, this nutritional aspect is very important to me as often when parents attend soft play or similar spaces, the common children's menu items are deep fried foods such as chips, chicken nuggets, fish fingers etc and I am keen to offer a more balanced 'picky plate' option."

Messy Play (Image: Sama Play Café)

Messy Play (Image: Sama Play Café)

Name of café

On the website, Hafsah Sana explained the name of the café and said: "Sama is my daughter's middle name and means 'heavens' or 'skies' referencing the canopy above the world.

"I really wanted my space to be like an all-encompassing community hub for parents/carers and so the idea of this canopy felt fitting."

Prices

Prices are available on the Sama Play Café website, ranging from £3 or £5 for children, £1 per adult, and 0 - 6-month-old children getting free access to the services.

Sama Play Café also offers monthly memberships for unlimited play and 10% off café items.

Opening Times

The café is open from Tuesdays to Saturdays, with play sessions slots at 9am, 11am, and 1pm.

Those interested can book online, with walk-ins welcome depending on availability.

Sama Play Café (Image: Sama Play Café)

Mondays and Sundays are reserved for groups, events, classes and birthday parties.

She also said: "At present I am running a weekly messy play group on Monday mornings at 9:30am which will be running throughout the summer holidays also, and is suitable for children aged 6m to 5yrs."

Address: 4 Fallowfield Drive, Lliswerry, Newport, NP19 4TD.