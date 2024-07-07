A TEENAGER has been reported missing, with officers concerned for her welfare.
Gwent Police have launched an appeal after 13-year-old girl Alin Mohammed, from Newport, was reported missing and last seen at around 4.30pm on Saturday, July 6.
Alin was last seen in Newport bus station, and has been described as of thin build, around 4 ft 11 tall, with black hair.
Gwent Police officials are asking those with more information to call 101 or send the force a direct message with details on her whereabouts, quoting log reference 2400224791.
Alin is also urged to get in touch with the police, to confirm that she is safe and well.
