A LOCAL baker began a cake business three years ago and is now offering her treats to locals online or through another business, a play café.
Hannah Parsons from Newport launched her 'Queen Bakes' business in 2021, initially started as a hobby during the Covid-19 UK lockdowns.
25-year-old Miss Parsons, said: "It's what I like to do in my spare time, then people started ordering traybakes, cupcakes and brownies through Facebook.
"I love it."
Miss Parsons said she is currently selling traybakes, cupcakes and brownies, but will move onto big, occasion cakes later on, as she practices her recipes.
What does 'Queen Bakes' offer?
Miss Parsons said her menu includes brownies, cupcakes, and traybakes such as old school sponges and chocolate crunch.
"I do quite a few different flavours," said the 25-year-old, adding, "I can do these in Biscoff, Kinder chocolate, Oreo, Nutella and White Chocolate, with the old school sponge in pink or plain white icing."
Prices
Traybakes - £10 for 8 slices
Brownies – £10 for 8 slices (£12 per tray bake for toppings and sauces)
Cupcakes - £10 for a box of 6 (£12 for box of 6 if a filling is needed)
The 'Queen Bakes' confectionaries are also available at Sama Play Café in Lliswerry, Newport.
To order, Miss Parsons asks customers to send her a message via her Facebook or Instagram pages, or via mobile number on 07359766409.
