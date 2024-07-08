Hannah Parsons from Newport launched her 'Queen Bakes' business in 2021, initially started as a hobby during the Covid-19 UK lockdowns.

25-year-old Miss Parsons, said: "It's what I like to do in my spare time, then people started ordering traybakes, cupcakes and brownies through Facebook.

Cupcakes (Image: Queen Bakes)

"I love it."

Miss Parsons said she is currently selling traybakes, cupcakes and brownies, but will move onto big, occasion cakes later on, as she practices her recipes.

What does 'Queen Bakes' offer?





Miss Parsons said her menu includes brownies, cupcakes, and traybakes such as old school sponges and chocolate crunch.

"I do quite a few different flavours," said the 25-year-old, adding, "I can do these in Biscoff, Kinder chocolate, Oreo, Nutella and White Chocolate, with the old school sponge in pink or plain white icing."

Cupcakes (Image: Queen Bakes)

Hannah Parsons, owner of Queen Bakes (Image: Queen Bakes)

Prices

Traybakes - £10 for 8 slices

Brownies – £10 for 8 slices (£12 per tray bake for toppings and sauces)

Cupcakes - £10 for a box of 6 (£12 for box of 6 if a filling is needed)

The 'Queen Bakes' confectionaries are also available at Sama Play Café in Lliswerry, Newport.

Traybake (Image: Queen Bakes)

To order, Miss Parsons asks customers to send her a message via her Facebook or Instagram pages, or via mobile number on 07359766409.