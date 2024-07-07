A FORMER Gwent Police officer is to face a misconduct hearing.
Paolo Goharjouy is accused of “discreditable conduct” while serving at the troubled force.
A statement on the Gwent Police website says: “Former Police Constable Paolo Goharjouy will answer an allegation that his conduct amounted to a breach of the standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct.
“This is alleged to amount to gross misconduct and, if proven, would justify former Police Constable Goharjouy (sic) dismissal had he not resigned from Gwent Police and placed on the barred list.”
The hearing is due to take place tomorrow, Monday, July 8, at Vantage Point House, Cwmbran.
A number of Gwent Police officers have been fired from the force in recent years following disciplinary proceedings.
