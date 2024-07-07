The woman was on the wrong side of the railings at Penarth Pier on Friday evening and South Wales Police officers as well as Penarth RNLI and HM Coastguard were called to assist in the incident.

The woman was estimated to be on the wrong side of the railings for over an hour.

In a statement, a South Wales Police spokesperson said: “A woman was the wrong side of the railings at Penarth Pier at around 4.20pm on Friday.

“Officers attended and the incident was resolved safely at around 5.30pm.

The woman was on the wrong side of the railings on Penarth Pier (Image: Newsquest)

Penarth RNLI launched a lifeboat during the incident.

A spokesperson said: “On Friday, July 5, the D Class lifeboat was tasked to assist with a police incident.

“The police resolved the incident with the Support of HM Coastguard - Penarth and Barry.

“Once the incident was resolved the lifeboat was recovered and prepared for service.”

Got a story in Penarth? Email harry.jamshidian@newsquest.co.uk.