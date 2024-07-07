A TEENAGE girl who was reported missing has now been found, according to police.
Gwent Police said they were concerned about the welfare of 13-year-old Alin Mohammed from Newport in an appeal this afternoon.
The force issued an update tonight to say that she had been found.
Officers thanked the public for sharing the appeal.
