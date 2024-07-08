South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Crash on key motorway with one lane blocked

Live

M4 motorway crash J25A Grove Park to J25 Caerleon eastbound

Emergency
Traffic
Newport
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • There has been a crash on the M4 J25A Grove Park to J25 Caerleon
  • One lane is blocked
  • Delays likely

