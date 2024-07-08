Set in Jersey, the original series starred John Nettles as Detective Sergeant Jim Bergerac and ran for 10 years from 1981 to 1991.

Irish actor Molony will be taking on the lead role, having appeared in shows such as The Split, Brassic and Crashing.

Meanwhile, Zoe Wanamaker, best known for her work on My Family, will be playing Jim's mother-in-law Charlie Hungerford and Philip Glenister will feature as Arthur Wakefield.

Further cast include Pippa Haywood as Margaret Heaton, Robert Gilbert as Barney Crozier, Sasha Behar as Uma Dalal and Celine Arden as Kara.

When will the new Bergerac series be on TV?





The reimagined series of Bergerac is set to air in 2025 on the free-to-air channel U&DRAMA and free streaming service U, TVZone reports.

In terms of a synopsis, the site shares: "Viewers will meet Jim Bergerac (Molony) as a broken man, grappling with grief and alcoholism following his wife's recent death.

"His mother-in-law, Charlie (Wanamaker), is concerned Jim isn't putting his daughter Kim first and, when a woman from a wealthy Jersey family is murdered, Jim must fight through his personal struggles to become the formidable investigator he once was.

"With a troublesome convict resurfacing from his past, Bergerac is required to call on his sharp investigative instincts and past successes to navigate the intricate family dynamics, and watchful eyes of the police force, in order to solve the case."

Additionally, ITV reports that rather than a new storyline for each episode, the 'contemporary twist' will see one mystery run across each of the six episodes in the series.

Speaking about taking on the role, Damien Molony said: "I'm incredibly excited to be stepping into the role of Jim Bergerac. John Nettles has left an incredible legacy with big shoes to fill, and I hope I can bring a fresh new take on this iconic character. I can't wait for audiences to join me on this journey."

Brian Constantine, executive producer for Westward Studios, added: "We are absolutely thrilled by today's cast announcement, having such an incredibly talented team of actors, combined with the world-class writing of Toby Whithouse, is a real boost.

"This project has been many years in the making, and now all that hard work is coming to fruition.

"Westward Studios is very honoured to be part of it. This fantastic collaboration will undoubtedly do Jersey proud."