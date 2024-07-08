A THUG who assaulted a paramedic and three police officers has been jailed.
Benedict Mbongompasi, 24, was locked up following the attacks in Newport on Friday, May 17.
The defendant pleaded guilty to four counts of an assault of an emergency worker.
Mbongompasi was locked up after Newport Magistrates’ Court was told: “The offences are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified and there’s no realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”
He was sent to prison for 34 weeks.
Mbongompasi, of Davies Square, Newport will have to pay his four victims £100 each in compensation following his release.
