Ellena Hodges has been promoted and will oversee South East Wales and the border counties.

In her new position, she will manage the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of land opportunities.

Ms Hodges is tasked with alerting the wider land and planning team to suitable opportunities for immediate and long-term growth.

Ms Hodges holds a 1st Class BSc hons degree in city and regional planning from Cardiff University and recently qualified as a chartered surveyor through the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

She said: "I am thrilled to step into the role of land buyer.

"With Persimmon’s strong appetite for land acquisition, I am excited about the opportunities ahead.

"This promotion is a great opportunity for me, and I look forward to playing a key role in identifying land-led opportunities for short-term growth whilst ensuring a strong pipeline for the future in East Wales."

Persimmon Homes East Wales' managing director, Lee Hawker, said: "We are delighted to see Ellena progress within our team at an exciting time for the region and the wider business.

"Successful companies reflect the customers and communities they serve – and Ellena’s well-deserved promotion is a testament to her excellent contributions to the business in East Wales since she joined.

"As we advance our growth strategy, I eagerly anticipate working with Ellena and the rest of our land and planning team to achieve our ambitions in East Wales and the border counties."