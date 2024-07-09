GERAINT GILLARD, 33, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for 14 weeks after he carried out a “serious and unprovoked attack” on a woman in the city on June 27.

He will have to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs following his release from prison.

BENJAMIN SOUTHCOTT, 30, of Mount Pleasant Road, Ebbw Vale was fined £200 after he pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm in a public place Mount Pleasant Road on May 25.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Benefits cheat conned taxpayer out of £42k after lying about savings

HELEN PEARSON, 60, of Old Brewery Lane, Rhymney, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres on June 18.

She was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £120 surcharge and £85 costs.

ROHIT JOSEPH, 36, of Fernbank, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran must pay £266 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR, Newport on December 10, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

AMY RHIAN HOPKINS, 35, of Dynevor Terrace, Nelson, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JEFFREY BENNETT, 54, of Tone Close, Bettws, Newport must pay £347 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on December 3, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KELLY LANE, 37, of Ashvale, Tredegar must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 on December 10, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

STEPHANIE BENNETT, 47, of Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 52mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on December 9, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER DODGSON, 38, of Coed Llwyd Close, Blaenavon must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KELLY ANNE RANDLES, 39, of Cae Mawr Road, Caldicot must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 49mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 in Newport on December 10, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ABDUL ROUF, 45, of Eton Road, Newport must pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on December 10, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.