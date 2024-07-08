A yellow weather warning has been issued for South Wales with heavy rain set to hit the area from as early as 6pm on Monday (July 8).
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning due to persistent and heavy rain which will be in place across all of south Wales and Pembrokeshire from 6pm on Monday until to 3am on Tuesday (July 9).
The rain is likely to cause travel disruptions, flooding on roads and interruption to power supplies.
The weather warning will affect all of South Wales including Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Vale of Glamorgan and Swansea.
What to expect from the yellow weather warning in South Wales
The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued across South Wales due to persistent and heavy rain which could have "some impacts on travel and infrastructure".
The heavy rain associated with the yellow weather warning is also set to cause:
- Disruptions to bus and train services including journey times taking longer
- Spray and flooding on roads (making journey times longer)
- Some interruption to power supplies and other services
A Met Office spokesperson added: "After a generally cloudy day with showers, more persistent rain will push north this evening and overnight.
"Rain will be persistent and heavy at times, particularly so for hills, moors and headlands exposed to brisk winds.
"Most of the warning area will see 20-40 mm of rain, with as much as 60-70 mm possible for some areas, for example Dartmoor and Exmoor.
"Rain should ease from the south during the night, clearing to scattered showers by morning."
Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by yellow weather warning
Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office are:
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Carmarthenshire
- Ceredigion
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Pembrokeshire
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
The yellow weather warning will be in place across South Wales from 6pm on Monday, July 8 to 3am on Tuesday, July 9.
