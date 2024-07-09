Love Island winner, Liam Reardon, did the honours on July 5, cutting the ribbon and welcoming the first customers.

The store occupies an 8,210 sq.ft unit, creating an additional 22 job opportunities and marking another milestone in Superdrug's continuous efforts to expand its physical retail footprint.

The company has bold plans for the year, intending to launch 25 new outlets in 2024 in celebration of its 60th year operating on the British high street.

This new Cardiff store is stocked with the latest health and beauty goods, necessities, beauty treatments, and high-end fragrances.

Customers will find Superdrug's own-brand makeup line, Studio London, along with best-selling selections such as B. Skin, Me+, Vitamin E, Optimum and Naturally Radiant.

The Love Island star had a look around the new store (Image: Superdrug)

Beauty aficionados will be drawn to exclusive brands available only at the store like Relove by Revolution, MUA, Morphe 2 and Avon.

The fragrance counter is a definite highlight as well, promising enticing, wallet-friendly offers on premium perfumes and aftershaves from brands like YSL, Viktor & Rolf, Giorgio Armani, Prada and Valentino.

Cardiff had Superdrug’s first ever Beauty Studio, and the new store will feature an enhanced Beauty Studio space, equipped with four hair salon chairs, four nail bars and four lash and eyebrow treatment areas.

This allows patrons to walk in for professional beauty services at competitive costs, without the need for a prior appointment.

The store has the only Superdrug hair salon in Wales (Image: Superdrug)

The establishment will also make nurse clinics accessible for consumers, providing services such as travel vaccinations and advice, and health checks, among others.

People are encouraged to sign up for Superdrug’s Health & Beautycard and VIP Rewards.

Registered members can gather points for future reductions on purchases, and exclusive offers including lower prices, bonus point promotions, birthday surprises, and the option to pay with points.

Nigel Duxbury, property director at Superdrug, said: "We are delighted to be opening a new larger store in St Davids Shopping Centre.

"Cardiff was the home of our first ever Beauty Studio and we are so pleased to be able to offer our customers a new and improved Beauty Studio within our new store, complete with Wales’ only Superdrug hair salon."

Helen Morgan, centre director of St David’s Cardiff, added: "We’re always excited to welcome new brands to the centre as well as seeing our established brands investing in their stores.

"Superdrug’s upsized store is a brilliant story for the brand and our guests are going to enjoy exploring their new store and its enhanced offering."

Superdrug's new St Davids Shopping Centre unit is based at 35-41 Grand Arcade, Cardiff, CF10 2ER.

The store is open from 9am to 7pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 11am to 5pm on Sundays.