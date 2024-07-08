A ROAD was closed for more than an hour in Brynawel near Wattsville, due to a crashed car.
A car crashed on Duffryn Road in Brynawel, in Caerphilly, at around 5.10am on Saturday, July 6.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "Officers attended a report of one car road traffic collision in Duffryn Road, Brynawel at around 5.10am on Saturday 6 July.
"No injuries were reported.
"The road was closed to facilitate the recovery of the car."
The road reopened to the public at around 6.30am on Saturday.
