A car crashed on Duffryn Road in Brynawel, in Caerphilly, at around 5.10am on Saturday, July 6.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "Officers attended a report of one car road traffic collision in Duffryn Road, Brynawel at around 5.10am on Saturday 6 July.

Duffryn Road, Brynawel (Image: Google Maps)

"No injuries were reported.

"The road was closed to facilitate the recovery of the car."

The road reopened to the public at around 6.30am on Saturday.