Today's itinerary concludes his engagements with the heads of the devolved governments.

He's expected to arrive at the Senedd Cymru this afternoon, to be welcomed by the First Minister.

A substantial meeting between the two to discuss potential areas of immediate collaboration between the UK and Welsh Government is also scheduled, footing the initial step towards the transformation the country voted for.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "Wales has enormous untapped potential ready to be unleashed.

"Working in lockstep with the Welsh Government and Vaughan, my government will place the people and communities of Wales front and centre as we move towards a decade of national renewal.

"That means turning to page on years of economic hardship, towards genuine shared prosperity for working people, so they see and feel real tangible change in their lives."