Newport City Radio is not only turning 16, first launched in 2007, but it is moving to a brand new site in Newport City Centre and will hold a grand opening ceremony on Tuesday, July 16.

A spokesperson for Newport City Radio, said: "Newport City Radio has been providing a radio service online for 16 years and 16th July is our 16th birthday - Sweet 16."

Newport City Radio celebrates turning 16 and moving to a new site in Newport city centre. (Image: Newsquest)

On Tuesday, Newport City Radio will also celebrate moving into their new studio at Unit 42, Kingsway Centre, which is just outside of the covered shopping centre near to the downstairs entrance to the old Wilko store which leads onto Commercial Street.

The station is the only community radio station in the city, and began as part of the Urban Circle projects.

The Newport City Radio spokesperson, added: "We are completely volunteer run and since we began, we have had an amazing relationship with dozens of volunteers, some of whom have been with us for many years and some who have gained new skills and work experience to take with them as they embarked on their own careers.

The new Newport City Radio site is Unit 42 in the Kingsway Centre, just outside of the covered shopping centre (see arrow). (Image: Google Maps)

"Local music is what we are most passionate about, we put on events to showcase grassroots musical talent and we have several radio shows dedicated to interviews and music by musicians from Newport and the surrounding areas.

"We plan to welcome shoppers to our new studio who would like to pop in to see what we do."

At the celebration event will be a special Newport guest.

The Kingsway Centre management team are also arranging a champagne and cake reception for local dignitaries and supporters of Newport City Radio.

From 11am to 2pm, there will also be live music and "some fun features" for families who are shopping in the Kingsway Centre.