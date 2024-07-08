Glasllwch House in Newport is on the market, listed as a six-bedroom, detached house which was originally purpose-built for the Mayor of Newport.

Estate agents, Mr & Mrs Clarke Estate Agents, have described the house as follows: "Nestled in Newport's crème de la crème, this architecturally beautiful home is ready to write your next chapter!

Glasllwch House (Image: Mr and Mrs Clarke estate agents)

"Once home to Newport's mayor, this 6-bedroom stunner is where history meets haute living. Imagine waking up in a residence that whispers tales of the past while embracing the epitome of modern living."

The house has an approximate internal area size of 4185 sq ft, with a verdant 2-acre plot for peace and tranquillity.

Glasllwch House (Image: Mr and Mrs Clarke estate agents)

Glasllwch House has four reception rooms, with its very own library and home office alcove, a dining room which can comfortably seat 12 people, a TV lounge area, newly fitted cloakroom, and a butler's pantry.

Moving onto the kitchen which has been described by the agents as "a culinary enthusiast's dream," a central island, integrated appliances and bespoke fittings make up the heart of the home.

Glasllwch House (Image: Mr and Mrs Clarke estate agents)

Original features in Glasllwch House include two original staircases, stained glass windows, wooden beams, and a drawing room with original flooring and an inglenook fireplace, which makes a striking centrepiece.

Upstairs are six bedrooms, one of which has a luxurious Jack and Jill bathroom, with a family bathroom across the way.

Glasllwch House (Image: Mr and Mrs Clarke estate agents)

The main en-suite bedroom offers "dual-aspect views" and a walk-in wardrobe that would satisfy any fashion expert and would make dressing up in the mornings, seamless.

Outside, guests will find panoramic views, a spacious terrace, heated outdoor pool, and an expansive garden which houses an orchard and more in the rear garden.

Glasllwch House (Image: Mr and Mrs Clarke estate agents)

The property also has a pool room with hanging and shower facilities to accompany the outdoor, heated pool.

The landscaped side garden provides another bloom of colours from the flowers and plants, which can be enjoyed from the patio or lawn.

Glasllwch House (Image: Mr and Mrs Clarke estate agents)

The double garage will also give buyers the opportunity for more storage or for vehicles, while the upper floor of the garage can be developed as secondary accommodation to become a self-contained annexe.

Glasllwch House is on the market for a guide price of £1 million.

Viewings can be arranged through Rightmove or through Mr & Mrs Clarke Estate Agents directly.