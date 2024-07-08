This will be the King and Queen's first visit to the Senedd in nearly two years, having last visited back in September 2022 where they received a motion of condolence following the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The pair also visited the Senedd in October 2021 with the late Queen. The visit marked the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's visit to the Senedd

The King and Queen will visit the Senedd on Thursday (July 11) where they will help celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The Royal Welsh will form a Guard of Honour for the couple when they arrive on Thursday.

This will mark the first time the King has seen the armoured infantry regiment since he was appointed their Colonel-in-Chief on St David’s Day.

They will then be greeted by primary school children from schools across Wales, the Llywydd of the Senedd - Elin Jones MS and First Minister for Wales Vaughan Gething.

Once inside the Senedd, Charles and Camilla will meet party and parliamentary leaders.

As they enter the Siambr, Mared Pugh-Evans, who has been appointed the King’s harpist, will play (her first performance in her new position).

The Llywydd will make opening remarks, followed by Mr Gething and the party leaders - Andrew RT Davies MS (Welsh Conservatives) and Rhun ap Iorwerth MS (Plaid Cymru).

Two poems written by Aron Pritchard will then be read followed by a performance from the choir from local primary school, Ysgol Treganna.

The King will then give a speech, marking the 25th anniversary of the Senedd, after which the Llywydd will close the session.

The Senedd is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024. (Image: Getty Images)

The King’s speech, and words by the Llywydd, First Minister and party leaders, will be shown live on Senedd.tv.

Following the session Charles and Camilla will be introduced to members of Senedd as well as staff who have worked at the parliament for 25 years.

Before leaving, the King and Queen will have the opportunity to meet members of the community who have contributed to key moments in the Senedd’s history.

While the Any Body Can Choir will perform in the background.

People are welcome to gather outside the Senedd in Cardiff Bay to greet The King and Queen as they arrive and depart, the Welsh Parliament says.

Other celebrations in 2024 marking 25 years of the Senedd

Throughout 2024, the Senedd will be celebrating and reflecting on its 25 years.

Planned activities include:

An exhibition, in partnership with the National Library of Wales Political Archives, displaying items from key milestones in the past 25 years

An exhibition featuring members of the community who have contributed to the Senedd’s story so far

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be at the Senedd in Cardiff on Thursday, July 11 to mark its 25th anniversary.