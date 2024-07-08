HERE ARE some of the photos of locals enjoying the annual Beechwood Park's Music In The Park, which took place on Sunday.
Powered by Levelling Up and the National Lottery Community Fund, the Beechwood Park Community Group organised the annual Beechwood Park's Music In The Park.
The event, held on Sunday, July 7, brought together musicians, traders, local residents, families and their dogs, for a day in the sunshine.
Slide through our photo gallery (above).
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here