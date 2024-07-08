HERE ARE some of the photos of locals enjoying the annual Beechwood Park's Music In The Park, which took place on Sunday.

Powered by Levelling Up and the National Lottery Community Fund, the Beechwood Park Community Group organised the annual Beechwood Park's Music In The Park.

The event, held on Sunday, July 7, brought together musicians, traders, local residents, families and their dogs, for a day in the sunshine.

