The user, tommycina, posted the video to his TikTok: "This is an adder. Every morning I have to wade through adders in order to get my open sign up.

"No one seems to believe me! That literally the place is crawling with snakes. (Looking at the snake) She is furious. My shadow is ruining the shot."

Tommy then demonstrates how he deals with the serpents: "So what we do is we gently prod her."

He prods. Then addresses the snake directly.

"Go on, f*** off."

The offended snake slithers away.

"And she's gone. You'd think we were in f****** Texas, not Northumbria."

Wild snakes

Only 3 types of snake are found in the wild in the UK.

The adder is the only poisonous (venomous) snake, but you should get all snake bites checked as soon as possible.

Telling the doctors the colour and pattern of the snake that bit you could help them treat it.

According to the Wildlife Trust, the adder is the UK's only venomous snake. Still, its venom is generally of little danger to humans: an adder bite can be painful and cause inflammation, but is really only dangerous to the very young, ill or old.

If bitten, medical attention should be sought immediately, however. Adders are secretive animals and prefer to slither off into the undergrowth rather than confront and bite humans and domestic animals; most attacks happen when they are trodden on or picked up. Instead, they use their venom to immobilise and kill their prey of small mammals, nestlings and lizards.