ONE person was taken to hospital after a three-car crash stopped all lanes of traffic on the motorway for more than an hour.
Police have confirmed that three cars were involved in a crash on Saturday, July 6, at around 4.10pm on the M4 motorway in Newport.
The incident, which took place by the Brynglas Tunnels, caused queues of traffic for more than 80 minutes as all lanes were closed.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "One person was taken to hospital by paramedics. They are not life threatening or life-changing injuries."
At around the same time, there was a broken-down car in a live lane at J27 High Cross
At this incident, a lane closure was in place to ensure the vehicle could be moved to the hard shoulder, safely.
