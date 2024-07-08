A MAN died at his home and police are trying to locat his next of kin.
Darryl Humphries, 57, died at home on July 2, in Grangetown, Cardiff.
There are said to be no suspicious circumstances to Mr Humphries death.
South Wales Polcie are now appealing for help to trace his next of kin
"His mother may have been called Daphne Harrison and possibly lived outside of Wales."
If you have any details of Darryl’s family, contact police quoting reference number 2400217641.
