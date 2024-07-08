Darryl Humphries, 57, died at home on July 2, in Grangetown, Cardiff.

There are said to be no suspicious circumstances to Mr Humphries death.

South Wales Polcie are now appealing for help to trace his next of kin

A spokeserpson for the force said: "We are appealing for help to trace the next of kin of a man from Grangetown, Cardiff.

"Darryl Humphries, 57, died at home on July 2. There are no suspicious circumstances.

"His mother may have been called Daphne Harrison and possibly lived outside of Wales."

If you have any details of Darryl’s family, contact police quoting reference number 2400217641.

