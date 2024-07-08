A Sur-ron bike being ridden 'dangerously' around Pontypool town on the evening of Thursday, July 4, has been seized by members of the neighbourhood policing team for the area.

The rider was seen riding the bike through a pedestrian-only zone in the town.

Gwent Police's Torfaen officers posted the news on social media on Friday, July 5.

They wrote: "Last night Pontypool NPT stopped and arrested the rider of this Sur-Ron which had been sighted riding dangerously through a pedestrian only zone in Pontypool town.

"The bike has been seized and the rider remains in custody for multiple offences."

The seizure was part of the ongoing Operation Harley against off-road bikes.