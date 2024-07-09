Local nurseries have visited the ‘Indoor Beach’ at the market which features a sand pit for children to play in and a big beach chair.

Nikola Masters, owner of Osbourne Lodge Nursery said: “Since it has opened, they have probably been four or five times in different groups.

“One of the little ones went home and said to their parents ‘we went to the beach.’ When the parents came in the next day, we explained we actually went to the market.

“We go out into the community as much as we can. The children do planting and litter picking in the town.”

Shane Kennedy, manager for Pontypool Indoor Market said: “This is the first year we have done it, and it will be up until August/September.

“It has been lots of fun to put together. We also have Techniquest coming up in September to do science demonstrations.”

This comes alongside a range of individually priced workshops launched over the summer including bookbinding, life drawing, knitting and home cooking seminars.

Kate Thomas, owner of Kate’s Keepsake Books & Creative Bindery said: “The beach is a great idea. It is bringing in lots of people into the market who wouldn’t otherwise be coming. It is a nice little community in the market.”

Helen Absalom doing an acrylic painting class (Image: Helen Absalom)

Helen Absalom who will be teaching watercolour classes on Saturday July 27, said: “It is going to bring people into the market, and it brings different sorts of customers.”

What workshops will there be?

Saturday 27th July

Candle making: £25pp

Bookbinding (pamphlet books) £15pp

Beginners crochet: £10pp

Beginners' knitting: £10pp

Journalling for wellbeing: £8

Beginners' watercolours: £20

Life drawing: £18pp

Saturday 10th August

Candle making: £25pp

Bookbinding (A6 hardback book): £45pp (all day)

Beginners crochet: £10pp

Beginners knitting: £10pp

Journalling for wellbeing £8

To book a workshop you can privately message Kate on the Kate’s Keepsake Books & Creative Bindery Facebook page.

When is Pontypool Indoor Market open?

Monday 8am-2pm

Tuesday 8am-5pm

Wednesday 8am-5pm

Thursday 8am-5pm

Friday 8am-5pm

Saturday 8am-4pm

Sunday closed