Officers arrested three people and seized two vehicles during early-morning raids in Bettws, Newport, today (Monday 8 July).

They also recovered a quantity of cash, property and mobile phones when our East Serious Organised Crime team carried out the warrants at four houses.

Officers arrested two men, aged 24 and 26, and a woman, aged 24, on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drug - cocaine.

They remain in police custody at this time, as their enquiries continue.

Three have been arrested during an early morning drugs raid in Bettws (Image: Gwent Police) Detective Sergeant David Hancocke, from the East Serious Organised Crime team, which covers Newport and Monmouthshire, said:

"We will continue to work tirelessly to crack down on the production, sale and supply of illegal drugs in Newport.

“We are determined to identify, pursue, and disrupt organised crime groups and protect the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Serious and organised crime is a threat to our communities and will not be tolerated in Gwent.

“Organised Crime Gangs (OCGs) are driven by profit with no regard to the impact their criminality has on neighbourhoods and the lives that they devastate."

Two vehicles were also seized as part of the raid (Image: Gwent Police) DS Hancocke added: "The public play a vital role in providing us with important information and we encourage anyone with concerns to get in touch immediately.

"If you have any concerns about drugs in your area, let us know by calling 101 or direct messaging us on our Facebook or X pages, so that we can take action.

"Alternatively, you can report it to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."