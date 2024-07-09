The multinational firm has put forward initial plans for a new manufacturing facility on vacant land at its site at Glascoed between Pontypool and Usk.

It has submitted an environmental impact assessment “scoping request” to Monmouthshire County Council as it “proposes to develop a new energetics manufacturing facility on vacant land within the eastern part of the existing BAE Glascoed site”.

An environmental impact assessment is intended to consider all the consequences, good and bad, of a particular planning application on the environment. The council, or the Welsh Government, could require an environmental impact assessment or it could be decided one isn’t required for the application.

There are no further details related to the application available on Monmouthshire council’s planning website and the application is being considered.

Previously planning applications for the site have been accompanied by statements, from the council, which state due to the “sensitive nature of the site, full details of the application can only be viewed by appointment” at County Hall and that no information can be copied, retained or published.

In January this year it came to light work on a new bomb-making building at the factory had started without planning permission and in April there was an explosion at the site.