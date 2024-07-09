FatFace, which is famous for its casual clothing, submitted an application with more than 20 documents, also detailing a refurbishment, to Monmouthshire County Council seeking permission to replace its fascia sign at its High Street shop.

The refurb plans have been withdrawn but the application for a new sign was approved.

FatFace occupies the ground floor with the building in the Abergavenny conservation area and noted in the conservation area appraisal as making a particular or special contribution to the character of the area.

Monmouthshire council planning officer Alice King said in a report which approved the application: “The signage is to replace the existing signs on the building due to a change in the Fat Face logo. The signs are similar in appearance to the original signs and will not be illuminated so they are in keeping with what is currently on the building.”

The new signage is the same size, material and a colour scheme to the existing sign and Ms King said as a result the application was acceptable.