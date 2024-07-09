The cabin to be used as a classroom and community space will be sited on the edge of Croesyceiliog School in Cwmbran, next to the boundary it shares with Crownbridge Special School.

The comprehensive has agreed to the plan as Crownbridge doesn’t have any suitable space within its own grounds.

Crownbridge was built in 2012 and an extension, including a new multi use games area, was approved in November 2022.

When the plans for the cabin were put forward last year it was said it would help address capacity issues by providing additional meeting space as well as space for post-16 pupils to use as a workshop and experience “real life authentic learning opportunities ready for the world of work”.

A new palisade fence will be put up to separate the building from Croesyceiliog School, but its staff will be able to access it via a gate when needed.

A recently planted small tree will have to be relocated and a biodiversity enhancement scheme at the front of Crownbridge School will see five new silver birch trees, a wildflower turf and new field maple planted to fill the gaps in the existing front hedge while a bug hotel will also be created.