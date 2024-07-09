The workforce, spread across Wales and the south west of England, gave generously to community groups and charitable causes.

The gas emergency and pipeline service employees have a history of heartfelt charitable support.

Of the total collective donation, £37,033 was raised by and given to charities dear to staff members, then boosted with a further £14,968 by a company match-funding scheme.

This didn't stop there, as sports organisations saw a cash injection of an additional £9,000 in sponsorship funds.

These donations made their way into the hands of thousands of people across the company's operating region, extending from local and national charities to sports clubs and teams.

Proud of their efforts, Bethan Jones, head of people and engagement at Wales & West Utilities, said: "Our colleagues go the extra mile to raise money for charity whilst also taking on a host of volunteer roles to benefit local communities across our operating area.

"We are always delighted to support their efforts and seek to make their fundraising go further."

Adding further notes to the company's corporate responsibility, she said: "We are committed to supporting the communities we serve across Wales and the south west of England – not only in heating and powering homes and businesses but in giving something back through fundraising and charitable giving."

Looking optimistically to the future, Ms Jones said: "We are now looking forward to seeing if we can break this target in 2024!"