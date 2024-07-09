The Pontypool Relay 4 Life was held on Saturday and Sunday, July 6 to 7, to raise vital funds for Cancer Research. The 24-hour event took place at Pontypool Park in Torfaen on Saturday, and began at 11am.

A spokesperson for the Pontypool Relay 4 Life, said: "They set up camp with their team mates and are entertained throughout the 24 hours by various community groups and visitors.

"The community really do come together to kick cancer's butt. It really is a fantastic day!"

At the event, the teams relay around the track for 24 hours and each team has to have at least one person walking at all times, running through the night. Teams varied in numbers, ranging from 3 members up to 16 members.

The teams said they "laughed, cried and most importantly had fun".

Team Relay On Us, said: "We remembered loved ones who we have lost and celebrated survivors who we shared stories with. The little ones joined us and we tackled the walks around the park in all weathers, decorated candle bags in memory for their loved ones in the sky ‘shine bright Bampy Norman like a rainbow’ said Ffion-Mae! Now to rest, recover and get ready for fundraising and relay 2025! Let’s do this team RelayonUs!"

Candle bags were placed around the track and were lit before the 'Candle of Hope' ceremony that took place at 9pm on Saturday.

Each candle bag is lovingly decorated in memory of someone lost to cancer or for someone receiving treatment.

Teams that took part include: Team Relay On Us, Team Nae Bother, Team Torfaen, Team Gin Givers, Team Crazy Croesy Classmates, Team Heart and Sole, and Team Triskelion.

GW Crafters attended and supplied the craft stalls, with bakeries and other traders providing sustenance to the teams.

Aside from the Pontypool Relay 4 Life, other fundraising events are being held to raise money for cancer research.

Meg, one of the youth committee members, did a skydive in honour of her dad who is currently going through cancer treatment. Meg has raised over £12,000, thanks to the help of her dad's employer who offered to match the donations.

Bucket collections in supermarkets, bake sales, ABBA tribute nights, and more, are being held to raise as much money as possible for the cause.