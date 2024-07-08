South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Delays of 15 minutes on M4 junction after broken down vehicle reported

Live

15 minute delays west from Magor on M4

Traffic
By Sallie Phillips

  • There are around 15 minutes of delays reported between junctions 23A and junction 25 on the M4
  • The westbound carriageway is congested due to an earlier broken down vehicle

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos