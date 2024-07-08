South Wales Argus
Major delays on M4 junction after broken down vehicle reported

Live

Major delays west from Magor on M4

By Sallie Phillips

  • There are around 15 minutes
  • Delays are increasing between junctions 23A and junction 25 on the M4
  • The westbound carriageway is congested due to an earlier broken down vehicle

