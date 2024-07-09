Gwent Police had appealed for witnesses and information on Friday, July 3, about the theft which allegedly took place on Saturday, June 29 between 11.25am and 11.45am.

On the morning of Monday, July 8, officers confirmed they had arrested and charged a 48-year-old man from Tredegar with theft in relation to the incident.

It was confirmed he will appear in court later this month, and the force thanked the public for their help.

They shared the news on their X, formerly Twitter, account, writing: "We previously appealed for information following a theft from Assets Jewellery store in Newport.

"A 48-year-old man from Tredegar has since been charged with theft and will appear in court later this month.

"Thanks for sharing our appeal."