Summer holidays are fast approaching and your kids have earned some time off after a busy school year.
With the summer holidays only a few weeks away, here are the dates when schools across Wales break up.
Since holiday dates vary by school, we are using guidance from the Welsh Government, but recommend checking with your local school too to ensure you have the right information.
2024 summer holiday dates in Wales
When do summer holidays start?
Children across Wales will begin breaking up for the summer holidays from Friday, July 19.
Counties across Wales will begin summer holidays at different times.
According to the Welsh Government, this is when pupils start the 2024 summer holidays in Wales:
Friday, July 19
- Anglesey
- Blaenau Gwent
- Caerphilly
- Carmarthenshire
- Ceredigion
- Conwy
- Denbighshire
- Flintshire
- Gwynedd
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Pembrokeshire
- Powys
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Wrexham
Monday, July 22
- Bridgend
- Cardiff
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Vale of Glamorgan
When do schools go back after summer holidays?
Students in Wales will get six weeks of holidays during the summer.
Children will return to school after the summer holidays on Monday, September 2 in 2024.
For more information and all school holiday dates, visit the Welsh Government website (a link to which can be found above).
