Planning permission for the final phase of the redevelopment of the former Gwent Police College was granted by Torfaen Borough Council in January 2023.

Developer Barratt Homes South Wales will build a range of three and four bedroom homes, which it says will be energy efficient, at the site, named Holly View, in St Dials, Cwmbran.

The college was the first purpose built police academy of its kind in the UK when it opened in July 1974 and trainee constables from across Wales were drilled there before its closure in 2005.

The third and final phase of the redevelopment is focused on fields which formed part of the college grounds and follows the approval of 327 homes. Though the local plan had earmarked the site for 350 homes in total the latest approval means there is permission for 397.

Ground clearance works have been ongoing for a couple of months and Barratt is due to move onto the site at the end of the month.

Of the 70 homes there will be 13 affordable properties which will be available for social rent through a housing association.

It was agreed during the planning process the parts of the fields would be retained and the development will include 3.4 acres of green open space with more than 7,500 new trees, shrubs and plants planted by Barratt.