An eight-year-old girl cut 12 inches off her hair to raise money for the the charity, The Little Princess Trust.
The charity provides real wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their hair through cancer.
Harper-Jayne, eight-years old, of Newport initially found her hair was getting in the way when doing gymnastics.
Her mother, Pippa Brown said: “I’m immensely proud of this girl I get to call my daughter. She has always been blessed with beautiful long hair.
“Her hair started to get in the way, so she wanted to have it cut. I mentioned the little princess trust and told her what they do, and she immediately wanted to donate her hair to them.”
They set up a JustGiving page with the target of £700 - the cost to make a wig for someone.
“In her words she can always grow it back. I also couldn’t believe that yesterday she said if it grows fast, I will donate it again,” added her mother.
Her mother, Pippa Brown posted a video of the big cut on her TikTok account @mummyselfandme.
@mummyselfandme cannot explain how proud I am of this munchkin! 12 inches off for the @Little Princess Trust 💗 #inspiration #motivational #hairtransformation #justgiving #littleprincesstrust #hairdonation #donatinghair #childrenfundraising #childfundraiser #fightingcancertogether #positivity #littleprincesstrust #raisingawareness ♬ whyisthisaudiofamous - molly 💛
Wendy Tarplee-Morris, founder of The Little Princess Trust, said: “We are so grateful to Harper-Jayne for her wonderful support.
“It really is inspiring to see children thinking of others and doing so much to help.
“Harper-Jayne’s wonderful hair donation and phenomenal fundraising will be a huge boost to our charity and help us to support children with hair loss by giving them a free, real-hair wig.
“We are providing more wigs than ever before, but we can only do this thanks to some very special supporters like Harper-Jayne.”
Valleys Gymnastics Academy where Harper-Jayne learns gymnastics, posted in support of her donation.
