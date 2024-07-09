The charity provides real wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their hair through cancer.

Harper-Jayne, eight-years old, of Newport initially found her hair was getting in the way when doing gymnastics.

Her mother, Pippa Brown said: “I’m immensely proud of this girl I get to call my daughter. She has always been blessed with beautiful long hair.

“Her hair started to get in the way, so she wanted to have it cut. I mentioned the little princess trust and told her what they do, and she immediately wanted to donate her hair to them.”

They set up a JustGiving page with the target of £700 - the cost to make a wig for someone.

“In her words she can always grow it back. I also couldn’t believe that yesterday she said if it grows fast, I will donate it again,” added her mother.

Her mother, Pippa Brown posted a video of the big cut on her TikTok account @mummyselfandme.

Wendy Tarplee-Morris, founder of The Little Princess Trust, said: “We are so grateful to Harper-Jayne for her wonderful support.

“It really is inspiring to see children thinking of others and doing so much to help.

“Harper-Jayne’s wonderful hair donation and phenomenal fundraising will be a huge boost to our charity and help us to support children with hair loss by giving them a free, real-hair wig.

“We are providing more wigs than ever before, but we can only do this thanks to some very special supporters like Harper-Jayne.”

Valleys Gymnastics Academy where Harper-Jayne learns gymnastics, posted in support of her donation.