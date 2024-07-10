Grant Evans, 33 of British School Close, Abersychan, Pontypool appeared in Cardiff Crown Court today with his partner Billy Joy.

The judge sentenced Mr Evans to serve half of his sentence, 22 months, in prison.

Billy Joy, 27, of the same address, appeared in court and was seen before the judge in the same sentencing.

It was heard in court that there was no evidence against her for the charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, but she was sentenced for perverting the course of public justice.

Ms. Joy had given a phone to a neighbour at the front of the premises while the police searched their property, it was heard in Court.

Judge Crowther sentenced Ms. Joy to a 12 month community order, 10 days of rehabilitation and 180 hours of unpaid work.