It has been reported that a large quantity of cigarettes were taken from the store on Commercial Street in Pontnewydd.

CCTV images released by the police show two unknown men in dark clothing entering the Post Office at around 1.05am on Tuesday, July 2.

Gwent Police launched the appeal on their social media channels on Monday, July 8.

They added: "We appreciate that the images are not clear, but we’re hoping that someone may recognise the clothing, or have information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, that may help.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or DM us in social media, quoting log reference 2400218712."