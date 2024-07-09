The Inn at Rhiwderin, in Newport, has long been a favourite of many local residents, but sadly had to announce its closure on Monday, July 8.

The news was confirmed by a post shared by the team on their official Facebook page around 5pm on Monday.

They wrote: "We must sadly announce that as of Monday 8 July, The Inn will have to close.

"We want to extend our deepest gratitude to every one of you who has supported us throughout this journey.

"Your loyalty, smiles, and shared memories have meant the world to us and made The Inn a special place.

"We especially want to say a massive thank you to our incredible team. Your hard work, dedication, and passion has been incredible.

"We are forever grateful for your support.

"We will miss you all."

Residents were devastated by the sudden news, after a special curry night had been held last Wednesday.

Some even said they had "only just rediscovered" the pub in recent months and were gutted at the closure.

Others said it was "such a shame" the hard work of the staff and owners had been forced to end this way, but added that it was always a "real treat" to visit the Inn, with many noting they regularly popped in for drinks on Fridays and Saturdays or for the beloved roast dinner on Sundays.

The post did not confirm the official reason for the closure, although some comments did have suggestions after other local food spots including Mamma Lina's in Rogerstone, have also recently been forced to close due to the "ever-changing landscape" of the pub and restaurant industry.

The website is currently down, but suggests, along with Google, that the closure is only temporary, with many residents commenting that they hope it is only a temporary closure.