Pontnewydd Bakery on Chapel Street in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran had a food hygiene inspection on Tuesday, June 25.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

Each inspection is carried out under three categories - hygienic food handling, which covers preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, covering including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control, and the management of food safety, which is defined as the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

According to these three categories, Pontnewydd Bakery was classed as good in each category.

As a result of these gradings, the overall food hygiene rating given to Pontnewydd Bakery has been five stars, or very good.

A member of the team at Pontnewydd Bakery posted on their official Facebook page about the new rating on Monday, July 1.

They wrote: "Is that another 5 star food hygiene rating I see - YES IT IS!

"It feels unbelievable to know all of the hard work has paid off!

"We could not have done it without our amazing staff and customers, thank you all so much for your continued support."

Pontnewydd Bakery is open 8am to 3pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 2pm on Saturday at 7 Chapel Street in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, NP44 1DW.