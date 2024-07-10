Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Allta in Hengoed had an Estyn inspection on Wednesday, June 26, and has been celebrating the very positive resulting report.

Inspectors found that students are "extremely proud" of their school, and behave excellently in a "highly inclusive, homely and caring environment".

The level of respect between students and their peers and staff, and the understanding of responsibilities within the community, were found to be among the "main characteristics" of the school.

Pupils are encouraged to take advantage of the "extensive opportunities" to undertake leadership roles within their school lives, which help to prepare them for the outside world.

The headteacher was deemed a very "effective leader", with a noticeable commitment to placing high "value on providing the best education for pupils in a happy and safe environment".

This leadership is seen as a main reason why staff are able to work together so effectively, promoting a "familial and inclusive community" that is able to promote "continuous respect" between all pupils and staff alike.

The working relationship between students and staff is seen as a major "strength across the school", continuing to encourage that safe and developing environment.

A "broad and balanced" curriculum is adhered to, ensuring that pupils are able to enjoy what they learn, while developing their key knowledge and skills, including literacy, numeracy and digital skills, among others, in a manner that is highly effective.

Teachers all have "high expectations" of students in the majority of areas, and are able to promote the Welsh language "purposefully", using both informal and formal activities, to which all students "react positively".

There are four key elements to the school, used to summarise what is considered important to the school: Welshness, Kindness, Responsibility and Courtesy. All students are aware of these and refer to them on a regular basis.

The school's self-evaluation processes which enable the identification of strengths and weaknesses have been described as "comprehensive" by inspectors, including the "successful" procedures in place to make any necessary improvements.

The only recommendation given to Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Allta was to ensure that all teachers have "shared expectations" of students to enable all pupils to apply their extended writing skills "to a consistent standard".

The school will now work on an action plan to address this recommendation.

Celebrating a successful Estyn inspection with our whole school community. Teamwork at it’s best #teulubroallta @CaerphillyCBC https://t.co/ANPVjs4skp pic.twitter.com/eZiW1EXLFh — Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Allta (@ysgolbroallta) June 26, 2024

Following the release of the report, Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Allta shared their celebrations on social media on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 26: "Celebrating a successful Estyn inspection with our whole school community. Teamwork at it’s best!"

The post was shared to their X, formerly Twitter, account, alongside pictures of the school's staff and students celebrating outside on the playground.

Caerphilly Council also later expressed congratulations to the school, sharing their own post to their official social media channels.