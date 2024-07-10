A TEENAGE driver was lucky to escape an immediate custodial term in a young offender institution after she was caught drug and drink driving.
Kitty Vanderveld, 19, of Llam March Road, Llanelly Hill, Abergavenny was arrested on Old Hereford Road.
A passenger was injured in the incident on September 3, 2023, Newport Magistrates' Court was told
Vanderveld pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in her blood and drink driving with 113 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
The drink driving limit is 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
The defendant was sent into custody for 14 weeks but the sentence was suspended for 12 months.
Vanderveld was spared custody because there was “a realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.
She will have to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.
A 30-month driving ban was imposed and she was ordered to pay £954 in costs and a surcharge.
