Live: M4 road traffic collision westbound

- Traffic Wales South reported a road traffic collision M4 westbound between J23A Magor & J24 the Coldra at 7.57 am.
- Lane one was closed and traffic officers attended the scene.
- Traffic South Wales announced all lanes reopened at 8.22am.
Live
