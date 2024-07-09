South Wales Argus
M4 road traffic collision westbound

Summary

M4 road traffic collision westbound

Emergency
Traffic
South Wales
By Elen Johnston

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Traffic Wales South reported a road traffic collision M4 westbound between J23A Magor & J24 the Coldra at 7.57 am.
  • Lane one was closed and traffic officers attended the scene.
  • Traffic South Wales announced all lanes reopened at 8.22am.

