Live: Road closure after tree falls down

Live: Redbrook Road closes after tree falls down

By Elen Johnston

  • Redbrook Road has closed after a tree fell down due to the bad weather overnight.
  • Alternative bus routes are in place for the Monmouth to Chepstow service.

