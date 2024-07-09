Live: Road closure after tree falls down

Live Live: Redbrook Road closes after tree falls down Emergency Traffic Transport Chepstow By Elen Johnston Share Redbrook Road has closed after a tree fell down due to the bad weather overnight. Alternative bus routes are in place for the Monmouth to Chepstow service. Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here