LEWIS WRIGHT, 25, of St Dials Road, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 22 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 237 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of urine on Cwmbran Drive on December 9, 2023.

He was fined £400 and ordered to pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

CRAIG BRADBURY, 41, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport was fined £60 after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

MAVIS SARPONG, 34, of Ty Isaf Park Circle, Pontymister, Risca must pay £577 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CALVIN CHRISTENSEN, 35, of George Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly must pay £416 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Abergavenny on December 13, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

BEATRICE GUSTAVE, 50, of Colenso Terrace, Georgetown, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RACHAEL ELIZABETH COLWILL, 31, of Grays Gardens, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly must pay £302 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR, Newport on December 13, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

STUART DAVID BRAINES, 65, of Pen y Cwarel Road, Wyllie, Blackwood must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 3, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANDRE CHRISTOPHER JONES, 63, of Cwm Farm Road, Six Bells, Abertillery must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on December 1, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARK KENNETH NORVILL, 63, of Cory Park, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR, Newport on December 13, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROBERT NEIL PARKER, 54, of Monnow Walk, Bettws, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on December 13, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEE HAMMOND, 40, of Ty Gwyn Road, Gilwern, near Abergavenny must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on December 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.