You can guess the first one – more on that later – but the second one was the brilliant Relay for Life in Pontypool Park at the weekend.

The concept of Relay for Life is a simple one: keep a baton moving around a circuit in Pontypool Park for a full 24 hours, from 11am on Saturday until 11am on Sunday, and raise sponsorship for Cancer Research UK.

I’m pleased to say that this year’s Pontypool Relay for Life has raised more than £60,000 already, and the total raised over the years is now more than half a million pounds, all going into research to beat this cruel disease.

But for me, the value of Pontypool Relay for Life extends far beyond just money. It’s a coming together of our community. Together we not only raise funds. We also remember those who we’ve lost to cancer. We celebrate those who’ve survived. We thank those who’ve cared for others battling cancer. Most of all though, we deliver a message of hope in the face of darkness.

So thank you to the organisers, our fantastic Youth Committee and everyone who took part this weekend. We witnessed sunshine and rain.

We laughed, we cried, we overcame blisters and tiredness and we made it through together. After all, every challenge is best faced together rather than alone. I look forward to next year!

Last Thursday was a momentous day for Britain. The end of 14 years of Conservative rule and the dawn of a new government.

I understand that many people are cynical about politics and about its ability to deliver the change that’s needed. Working in local politics can be frustrating – so often we have to make difficult decisions or battle against the odds.

But hearing our new Prime Minister talk about the politics of service was hugely uplifting for me.

Change won’t come overnight, but sensible grown-ups like our own Nick Thomas-Symonds working together to resolve problems is what is needed. It may not be flashy – some may say boring – but for me we should leave the clowns in the circus.

The job we do as servants of the people is so important. We need to put egos aside and work together to face down some huge challenges. Addressing the climate crisis. Tackling the cost of living and making our economy fairer for all. Securing a better future for our public services.

All those challenges need all levels of government – Local, Welsh and UK – working together, pulling in the same direction. With Keir as Prime Minister, I think we’ve got a chance.