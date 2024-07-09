Louis Gale, 25, from Newport sent out almost 7,000 text bombs between July and September last year offering the class A and class B drugs for sale.

He travelled across the UK sourcing the drugs, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The defendant, of Caerleon Road, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A and class B drugs.

Gwent Police arrested Gale in December 2023 in Newport and seized mobile phones and drug-related paraphernalia.

He was jailed for two years and nine months.

A force spokesperson said: "Officers found drug related messages on a mobile phone belonging to Gale where it was evident that he was offering to supply a variety of class A and B drugs.

"Gale has been handed a custodial sentence which will give him time to reflect on his actions and we hope it will deter others from taking part in this illegal activity.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to crack down on the production, sale and supply of illegal drugs that bring misery to communities and can devastate lives.

"We encourage anyone with concerns or information about illegal drugs in their own area to contact us on 101, online or through Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, so that we can take action."