The supermarket giant - which is the UK's cheapest - has revealed where it plans to open its next 10 new stores across the UK as part of a planned 35 in 2024.

The openings form part of Aldi’s long-term target of 1,500 stores in the UK – with the supermarket set to invest £550 million in expanding its UK footprint this year alone.

Real Estate Managing Director at Aldi UK, Jonathan Neale, said: “At Aldi, we want to ensure that high quality yet affordable food is available to everyone which is why we are continuing to expand across the UK.

“We have already opened several new stores this year, from Skelmersdale in Lancashire and Newport in Wales to Castle Gresley in Derbyshire and High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, and now we’re excited to bring Aldi to even more communities over the coming months.”

Aldi to open new store in Aberdare

Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, is one of the 10 locations Aldi plans on opening a new store in the coming months.

New stores in Waltham Cross in Hertfordshire and Olney Park in Milton Keynes are set to open in the next month, while towns such as Aberdare in Wales, Broughty Ferry in Dundee and Leytonstone in London will welcome new Aldi stores in the near future.

The next Aldi stores opening in the UK over the coming months are:

Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire

Olney Park, Milton Keynes

Aberdare, Wales

Broughty Ferry, Dundee

Leytonstone, London

Beckton, London

Middleton, Leeds

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Gosforth, Tyne and Wear

Holloway Road, London

Shepshed, Leicester

The 35 new Aldi stores opening across the UK in 2024 will each create around 40 new jobs.